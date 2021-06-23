ZION — Ruth S. Underwood, 96 of Zion, MD, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family on Wednesday, June 16, 2021.
Born in Kemblesville, PA, on March 1, 1925, she was the daughter of the late Harry and Anna (Hendrickson) Swain. She was the beloved wife of the late George D. Underwood who passed August 11, 1985.
A member of Zion United Methodist Church, North East, MD, Ruth was involved in many church activities over the years. She was also a member of the Cecil County Farm Bureau and an Avon representative for 25 years.
Ruth worked side by side with her husband, George, farming and raising their family. If you would ask her what she loved most in her life, she would say “My family and my church.”
She is survived by her children: Ronald L. Underwood (Janette) and Karen U. McMullen (John) all of Zion, MD and Shirley K. Underwood (Michael) of Blake, MD; a sister: Irene Redding of Chesapeake City, MD and brother: Earl Swain of Kemblesville, PA; grandchildren: Nicholas L. Underwood, Jason L. Underwood, Kimberly L. Stumpf, Mallory P. Reiber, Chelsea R. Salata, Shelby D. Underwood, Erika L. Edwards and Tyler D. McMullen; and seven great-grandchildren with one more on the way.
In addition to her husband and parents, Ruth was also preceded by her grandson: Steven A. Underwood; and siblings: Florence Taylor, Joseph Swain and Lillian Mink.
Visitation will be held on Monday, June 21, 2021 from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm at Crouch Funeral Home, P.A., 127 South Main Street, North East, MD.
Funeral service, conducted by Rev. Ken Hall, will be held Tuesday, June 22, 2021 at 2:00 pm at Zion United Methodist Church, 94 Old Zion Road, North East, MD. There will be a visitation prior to the service, beginning at 1:00 pm.
Interment will follow in North East Methodist Cemetery, North East, MD.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Cecil County Fair for reconstruction of the Dairy Barn, in care of the funeral home.
