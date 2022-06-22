ELKTON — Ruth S. McMillan, 88 passed away Monday, June 20, 2022.
Born Thelma Ruth Snodgrass in Pageton, WV, on February 2, 1934, she was the daughter of the late John and Annie (Bridgeman) Snodgrass and loving wife of 58 years to Robert L. McMillan.
Ruth was a homemaker who enjoyed family, traveling, playing bingo and collecting elephants. Ruth and husband Robert (Bob) raised their family in North East, MD before retiring to Tyler County, WV.
In addition to her husband, and son: Robert Lester McMillan Jr. (Mac), she is preceded in death by her parents, sister: Terrence Irene and brother: Wiley D. Snodgrass.
Ruth is survived by daughters: Meg Johnson and Marie Kramer and husband Ken; grandchildren: Jade Laird (fiancé Chris), Brande Bordeaux (Billy), Justin Laird (Stephania) Tina Kelly (Ty), and Kevin Johnson (Sarah); and 8 great grandchildren.
Remembrance service will take place Friday, July 1, 2022 from 5-7 pm at Crouch Funeral Home, P.A., 127 S. Main St., North East, MD. A small service will be held at 6:45 pm.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.