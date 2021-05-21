ELKTON — Ruth McKeown Deibert of Elkton, MD, age 100, passed away peacefully Friday, May 14, 2021 at the home of her daughter and son-in-law in Snow Hill, MD. Ruth was born on June 22, 1920 in Elkton, MD to the late Edward Freed McKeown and Mary T. (Dickerson) McKeown.
Ruth enjoyed walking near her home and was an avid reader. Her greatest love was spending time with her family and friends. Ruth was the President of the Ruth Sarah Circle, member of the Gleaner’s Women’s Group, and also a member of the Chancel Choir. She was a very active life-long member of Elkton United Methodist Church and attended Sunday School and Bible Study.
Ruth is survived by her children: William E. Deibert and his wife, Nancy, Mary Edna Vincent and her husband, Rinell, and Foster L. Deibert, Jr. and his wife, Cristina; 15 loving grandchildren; 26 loving great grandchildren; 9 loving great-great grandchildren and a number of loving brother-in-laws, sister-in-laws, nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Ruth is preceded in death by her husband, Foster L. Deibert, Sr.; sons: Irvin M. Deibert, Darryl M. Deibert; siblings: Roy McKeown, Mitchell McKeown, Ralph McKeown, Edna Racine, Ellen Marcus, and Clarissa McKeown.
Graveside service will be held privately and at the convenience of the family at Elkton Cemetery. A celebration of Ruth’s life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to “Elkton United Methodist Church” and sent in care of R.T. Foard Funeral Home, 259 E. Main Street, Elkton, MD 21921. To send online condolences, please visit www.rtfoard.com.
