ELKTON, MD — Ruth Lee Zipprian Gilbert, age 80, of Elkton, MD, passed away Thursday, January 9, 2020. Born in Baltimore, MD, on May 23, 1939, she was the daughter of the late Charles Willson Burk Zipprian and Leoda May Walters Zipprian.
Mrs. Gilbert was a wife, mother, homemaker, farmer, businesswoman, accountant, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She was a graduate of Milford Mill High School, Randallstown, MD, and received an Associates Degree from Cecil College. Mrs. Gilbert was a life member of Trinity Episcopal Church, Elkton, and owned and operated Brick House Farm and Tack Shop with her husband. An avid reader, she was a Cecil County 4-H volunteer for 40 years and enjoyed gardening, baking, sewing, and spending time with her family.
Survivors include her children, Richard W. Gilbert (Wendy), North East, MD, Joan M. Gaffney (Daniel), and Marjorie A. Trenary (Robert), all of Elkton, MD; grandchildren, Anne Gilbert Sandbek (Jason), Forest Hill, MD, Joshua Trenary (Mariah), Elkton, MD, Matthew Gaffney, Elkton, MD, Emily Gaffney, Spanaway, WA, and Morgan Trenary Hickman (Chad), Elkton, MD; great-grandchildren, Lane Hickman and Macy Dilks; and sister, Shirley Liebno, Taneytown, MD.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Gilbert was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, William H. Gilbert; and sisters, Adele Bass and Mary Joan Dunn.
Funeral Mass will be held 11 a.m., Monday, January 13, 2020, at Trinity Episcopal Church, 105 Bridge Street, Elkton, MD, with visitation in the Parish House from 9:45 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. Interment will be in Sharp’s Cemetery, Fair Hill, MD.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Trinity Episcopal Church, in care of Hicks Home for Funerals, 103 W. Stockton Street, Elkton, MD 21921.
