WALLINGFORD, PA — Ruth Pike Fooskas, 94, of Wallingford, PA passed away peacefully of natural causes October 22, 2021 in her home surrounded by her three sons.
Ruth was born in Moylan, November 17, 1926. She was a graduate of Swarthmore High School, Temple University, and Peirce College of Business. She was a member of the Alpha Sigma Alpha Sorority, maintaining lifelong friendships with her sorority sisters. Ruth married the love of her life, James Fooskas, in 1955. They were happily married for 55 years. Ruth was a member and former regent of the Delaware County Chapter of The Daughters of the American Revolution. She was also a member of The National Society of the Colonial Dames of America, The Paoli Memorial Association, The Welcome Society of Pennsylvania, and the Wallingford Presbyterian Church.
Ruth spent summers at her vacation home on the North East River in Hances Point, MD. Ruth traveled the country and the world with her husband. She always looked forward to her fishing vacations taken every summer with her children and grandchildren on East Pond in Maine. Ruth enjoyed gardening, playing the piano, and playing field hockey throughout high school and into her young adult years. She also loved watching her sons and grandchildren play sports and was an avid Philadelphia sports fan, especially following Phillies baseball.
Ruth and James would revisit their honeymoon spot in Bermuda for their anniversary every 5 years. She passed on what would have been their 66th wedding anniversary. Her beloved husband, Jim, preceded her in death. Ruth will be missed dearly by her family.
She is predeceased by her parents Perry Covington Pike, MD and Anna Hollingsworth Armstrong Pike, and her sisters, Jane Smedley Pike Buxton and Anne Hollingsworth Pike, MD. She is survived by her loving sons James (Debbie) Fooskas Jr. of Moylan, Dr. Perry (Susan) Fooskas of Hellertown, and Robert (Emily) Fooskas of Wallingford; grandchildren Isabel, Matilda, Adelaide, Daryl (Chip), Kelly (Caleb), Jessica (Bryce), Alexa, and Bobby Jr.; and great-grandchildren Gus, Morgan, Clarke, and Sullivan.
Services 11 AM Thursday, October 28 at the J. Nelson Rigby Funeral Home, 1 W. Baltimore Ave., Media, PA 19063. Visitation: 10-11 AM at the funeral home. Interment: Media Cemetery. Condolences:jnelsonrigbyfh.com
