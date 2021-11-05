SANTA CRUZ, CA — Ruth E. Cooper, 92, died October 9, 2021 in St Petersburg, FL. She was predeceased by her husband and best friend of 63 years, Harry Cooper.
Mrs. Cooper was born on September 13, 1929 and raised in Dallastown, PA. She graduated from Lebanon Valley College where she majored in biology. She was a lifelong learner, a dedicated and well-respected educator, and an avid reader. She enjoyed gardening, working on jigsaw and word puzzles, and spending time outdoors observing the natural world. However, her greatest joys came in spending time with her three girls and their families, especially her three grandchildren. She moved to California in 2016 after living for many years in Newark, DE and Elkton, MD, as well as spending summers at the family cottage on North Carolina's Outer Banks.
She is survived by her three daughters, Susan C. Cooper and her husband Allan Dyson of Santa Cruz, CA, Sally March of St Petersburg, FL, and Sandra Schmidt and her husband Randy of Tollhouse, CA; three grandchildren, Zachary Schmidt and his wife Leila Alhamoodah of Denver, CO, Brenna Ruth Dyson of Santa Cruz, CA, and Rachel Schmidt of Brooklyn, NY; a sister-in-law, Irmgard Withers of Gettysburg, PA and numerous nieces and nephews.
Per her wishes, the family will hold a private family service at a later date. For those who wish, memorial donations may be made to the Cecil County Public Library System - Elkton Branch.
To plant a tree in memory of Ruth Cooper as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.