BEAR, DE —Ruth E. Campbell, age 89, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, February 2, 2020.
She was born on April 28, 1930 in Fairville, PA to the late Townsend J. Rigby and Edna (Nichols) Rigby.
Ruth was a homemaker who enjoyed camping with her husband, crocheting, and watching all types of sports. She was a member of Oasis Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, LeRoy P. Campbell, as well as her brothers Elwood Rigby and Seth Rigby.
Ruth is survived by her sons Donald L. Campbell and his wife Linda J., and Jeffrey M. Campbell and his wife Kelly L.; grandchildren Donald L. Campbell, Jr. (Mindy), Kathryn R. Campbell, Anthony Petro, Joshua D. Campbell, Jeffrey M. Campbell Jr., Stephanie L. Pro (Joshua) and several great grandchildren.
A viewing will be held on Saturday, February 8th from 4:00 P.M. to 5:00 P.M. at the Oasis Baptist Church, 2200 Glasgow Ave, Newark, DE 19702. The service will begin at 5:00 P.M. Interment is private.
