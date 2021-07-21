SNOW HILL — Ruth Katherine McKeown Deibert
June 22, 1920-May 14, 2021
Her family plans a Celebration of her Life for Saturday, July 24, 2021 at 2:00PM at Elkton United Methodist Church, 219 East Main Street, Elkton, MD 21921. Family and friends may attend beginning at 1:00PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to “Elkton United Methodist Church” and sent in care of R.T. Foard Funeral Home, 259 E. Main Street, Elkton, MD 21921. To send online condolences, please visit www.rtfoard.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.