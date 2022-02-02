ELSMERE, DE — Ruth Casalvera, age 96, of Elsmere, Delaware, passed away peacefully on January 28, 2022 with her family by her side.
Born in Mouth of Wilson, VA, Ruth was the daughter of the late Sylvester and Eunice Halsey. She was a New Castle County Crossing Guard for 41 years until her retirement in 2012. During those years, she touched the lives of so many. Ruth's interaction with all the children and making sure they were safe made her feel needed and happy.
She was as passionate about being at her "POST" as she was being there for her family. Talking to everyone when she sat outside of her apartment, made her friend/family to many that passed by.
Ruth loved her "Southern Roots" and visited frequently through the years with her family "Down South".
She loved to cook, watch WWE Wrestling, the Philadelphia Eagles and Phillies. She enjoyed eating fried chicken and visiting friends at Hometown Buffet, family get togethers, and summer trips to Wildwood, NJ and Rehoboth Beach.
She was predeceased by her son, Michael Casalvera; her husband, Samuel J. Casalvera, Sr.; and siblings, Paul, Greek, Wade, Con, Hobert, Hix, and Kate.
She will be missed and is survived by her sons, Samuel J. "Sonny" Casalvera, Jr. (Sheila) of Newark, Anthony J. Casalvera of Wilmington, and daughter, Susan Fallers (Michael) of Rehoboth; four grandchildren, Michael, Shawn, Lauren and Nicole; seven great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Friends and family are invited to the Mealey Funeral Home, 2509 Limestone Road, Wilmington, DE 19808 for a visitation on Saturday, February 5, 2022 from 9:30AM - 10:30AM with a memorial service beginning at 10:30AM. Interment will follow at Cathedral Cemetery, 2400 Lancaster Avenue, Wilmington, DE 19805. Online condolences may be made by visiting mealeyfuneralhomes.com.
