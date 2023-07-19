ELKTON, MD — Ruth B. Clutter, age 93, of Elkton, MD, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, July 6, 2023. She was born in Wythe County, VA on February 23, 1930 to the late Clyde T. Brown and Bessie G. (Havens) Brown.
Ruth worked for the United States Government as a Financial Assistant for thirty-six years before retiring. She then went on to work for Mason Dixon Realty and was a successful Realtor. Ruth was a member of Janes United Methodist Church. She was an avid golfer; where you often could catch her on a course. Ruth also loved playing cards with her friends, listening to religious music, and watching Christian shows. Her greatest joy in life was spending time with her grandchildren and tending to her home. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.
Ruth is survived by her three sisters: Maxine Stewart, Betty Malkov, and Barbara "Sue" Ray (Rodger Holmes); three grandchildren: Melisa Nichols (Ralph), Michelle Renae Dalton, and Monica Dalton (Gary Morgan); five great grandchildren: Anthony Larson, Sr., Michelle Nichols, Terri Ellen Nichols, Gary Morgan, Jr., and Kenneth Morgan, and seven great- great grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, Ruth is preceded in death by her husband, Lonnie Kenneth Clutter; son, Terry Dale Dalton; great granddaughter, Kaysea Morgan; great grandson, Richard Hawkins; and three siblings: Margaret Frazier, Charles Brown, and Robert Brown.
A celebration of life will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, July 20, 2023 at R.T. Foard Funeral Home, 111 South Queen Street, Rising Sun, MD 21911 where family and friends may begin visiting at 10:00 AM. Burial will follow at Brookview Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made payable to "American Legion Post 194" and send in care of the funeral home: P.O. Box 248, Rising Sun, MD 21911. To send online condolences please visit, www.rtfoard.com.
