ELKTON, MD — Ruth Anna Dvorak, age 85, of Elkton, MD, passed away Tuesday, September 20, 2022. Born in West Chester, PA, on August 6, 1937, she was the daughter of the late Ruth Stroud Armstrong and the late Benjamin DiFerdinando.
Mrs. Dvorak retired after several years of working as a sales associate at Avon, Newark, DE. A member of Immaculate Conception Church, Elkton, MD, and former coach of the youth basketball and softball team at ICS, Mrs. Dvorak loved traveling and enjoyed going on outings to go shopping.
Survivors include her husband of 65 years, Anthony Dvorak; daughters, Linda Dvorak-Dixon and Ann Marie Dvorak, both of Elkton; sisters, Sonia Dulin and Loretta Brockell; five grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sons, Mark and Anthony Dvorak; siblings, Marion Dixon and Alexander Gazzillo; and granddaughter, Stephanie.
Funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, September 24, 2022, at Hicks Home for Funerals, 103 W. Stockton Street, Elkton, MD, where visitation will begin at 9:30 a.m. Interment will follow in Immaculate Conception Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Immaculate Conception Church, 455 Bow Street, Elkton, MD 21921.
