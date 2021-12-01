RISING SUN — Ruth Ann (Tome) Pierce, 79 years, of Rising Sun, MD, passed away peacefully Monday, November 29, 2021 at home. Born December 18, 1941 in Port Deposit, MD, she was the only daughter of seven children born to the late Samuel Rowland and Leah Marjorie (Bryson) Tome.
Ruth was a graduate of the Caesar Rodney High School of Camden, DE. She married her life-long partner, Stanley, January 23, 1964 and they were married 57 years. They began married life in Port Deposit, MD, and later built their home in Rising Sun, MD, where their family would remain.
Ruth had previously worked as a Floral Designer for the former Country Flower Shop of Havre de Grace, MD, which was owned and operated by her brother, Richard Tome.
Ruth enjoyed taking daily walks in the park with her husband, Stanley. She loved her regular visits to the family business, Craigtown Auto of Port Deposit, MD, to visit her brothers, Ralph and Randy.
Ruth was a member of the Rising Sun Seventh Day Adventist Church of Rising Sun, MD. Over the years, she was a Sabbath School Teacher, VBS leader, singer, caring friend and champion of her children. Ruth was a kind, generous and supportive soul who loved her family with all her heart.
Ruth is survived by her loving husband of 57 years, Stanley Robert Pierce; daughter, Renee Williams (Mark); son, Samuel Pierce (Kimberly); grandchildren, Robert McMullen (Ashley), Chelsea Calhoun (Josh), Pierce Williams, Chase Williams, Luke Williams, Kayla Anderson (Jeremy), Wade Pierce, and Rebecca Pierce; brothers, Raymond Dale Tome, Ralph Vincent Tome, and Samuel Rowland Tome III (Patricia); and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services are scheduled for Saturday, December 11, 2021, 2 PM, at the Rising Sun Seventh Day Adventist Church of Rising Sun, MD. Visitation for family and friends will be held Friday, December 10, 2021, 6 PM until 8 PM, at the Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., of Perryville, MD. Pastor Ken Coleman of the Rising Sun Seventh Day Adventist Church will officiate. Interment will be in Asbury Cemetery, Port Deposit, MD.
Arrangements By Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., Perryville, MD
