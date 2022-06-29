PERRYVILLE, MD — Ruth Ann Overton, age 88, of Elkton, MD, passed away Saturday, June 25, 2022. Born in Roanoke, VA, on April 16, 1934, she was the daughter of the late John W. and Lucy Brady Goad of Pulaski, VA.
Ruth was a certified in-home care nurse and retired from the Maryland State Board of Education in 2016. She was a kind and gentle hearted person who dedicated her life to taking care of her family. Ruth loved cooking, sewing, and helping everyone she knew. She was the best mother, and our family is forever grateful.
Survivors include her sons, Michael R. Overton (Patty), North East, MD, and Julian R. "Ray" Overton, Jr. (Tammy), Perryville, MD, numerous grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Kenneth W. Overton.
Funeral service with interment in Cherry Hill Methodist Cemetery will be private.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Dementia Society of America, P.O. Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901.
