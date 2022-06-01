COLORA — Ruth Ann McCardell, 74 years, of Colora, MD, passed away Saturday, May 28, 2022 at home. Born March 29, 1948 in Cecil County, MD, she was the daughter of the late Florence King.
Mrs. McCardell attended the Truth and Life Church of North East, MD. She was formerly employed as a cosmetologist by the Pink Cadillac Salon of Elkton, MD.
Mrs. McCardell is survived by her loving husband, John McCardell; sons, John McCardell (Abba) and James McCardell; daughters, Wendy Milledge (Scott) and Amy Wagner; 13 grandchildren; 3 great grandchildren; brothers, Albert, Earl, George, and Neil; and sisters, Leah, Rita, Wanda, and Delina.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. McCardell was preceded in death by her infant son and sister, Robin.
A graveside service will be held Wednesday, June 1, 2022, 10 AM, at the West Nottingham Cemetery of Colora, MD. Rev. Ray Johnson of the Truth and Life Church of North East, MD, will officiate.
Arrangements by Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., Perryville, MD
