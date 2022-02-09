NORTH EAST, MD — Ruth Ann Kirk, age 75, of North East, MD, passed away Sunday, February 6, 2022. Born in Elk Mills, MD on September 7, 1946, she was the daughter of the late John and Sina Fields Johnson.
Mrs. Kirk was a homemaker who loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She enjoyed riding horses in her younger years and crafting.
Survivors include her loving husband of 58 years, Robert V. Kirk, Sr., children; Sandra Cooper (Wendell), Clarkesville, GA, Robert V. Kirk, Jr., (Patricia) Toccoa, GA, and Bobbi Jo Hunt ( Billy, Sr.), North East, MD, grandchildren; Robert V. Kirk, III, Billy Hunt, Jr., Bryan Hunt, Brittany Johnson, Kimberly Kirk, Jacob Kirk, Brandon Hunt, D.J. Cooper, and Daniel Kirk, great-grandchildren; Liam Hunt, Madelyn Kirk, Hannah Johnson, Emma Johnson, Mason Kirk, Landon Kirk, Landon, Corbin and Mason Thomason.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Kirk was preceded in death by 12 siblings and her grandson, Jeremy Cooper.
Memorial service will be held at 3 p.m., Thursday, February 10, 2022, at Hicks Home for Funerals, 103 West Stockton Street, Elkton. MD, with visitation beginning at 2 p.m. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Hicks Home for Funerals at the above address
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.