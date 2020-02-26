ELKTON —Rusty’s Story:
His journey began on July 4th, 1991 in Elkton MD, but he stopped counting at age 28 on February 21st, 2020.
He was a son to Rusty Aleshire Sr. and Jannie Aleshire, a grandson to Edgar Lee Aleshire, a brother to Kortnee and Casey Aleshire, and an uncle to Kaylee and Topher Cimorose. Loved by many aunts, uncles, and cousins.
He enjoyed listening to music all hours of the day and sharing a room with his dog Kato. He was passionate about his unique style, street bikes and his hair.
He was called home on February 21st, 2020 to be with his grandmother Norma Aleshire and grandparents Fred and Ethel Bullins.
Although his story has ended, we will continue to tell it!
“Fly High Our Fireworks”
We would like to invite family and friends to a Celebration of Life ceremony in honor of Rusty held at 1:00 pm, Saturday, February 29th, 2020 at North East Church of God, 302 E Thomas Ave, North East, Maryland 21901.
