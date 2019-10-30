RISING SUN — Russell Weaver, 94, of Rising Sun, MD, passed away peacefully on October 22, 2019 with family by his side.
He was born in Sturgills, North Carolina on January 27, 1925 to the late Martin Luther and Ollie Lavina Kilby Weaver. Russ was one of 9 children.
Preceded in death by Norma, his beloved wife of 67 years; brothers: Worth Weaver, Thornton Weaver, Harmon Weaver and Kyle Weaver; sisters: Carrie Weaver Beck and Mary Weaver Jackson; and son-in-law James W. Rierson, Jr.
Surviving to cherish the memories and share his stories are sons: David Weaver and wife Carol, Terry Weaver and wife Clara, Michael Weaver and wife Sue; daughter Patricia Rierson, and partner Eric Roach; 11 grandchildren: Amy Hudson, Meghan DegliObizzi, Kelli Brown, Lindsey McCaffery, Patricia Weaver, Rebecca English, Terry Weaver II, Jennifer Steczak, Nicole Page, Colin Rierson, Morgan Stallings; 18 great grandchildren; his brother: Bruce Weaver and sister: Eva Weaver Jackson.
Russ was a friend to many and a true family man with a strong work ethic. A carpenter by trade, his work was always in demand and admired.
He enjoyed several hobbies but hunting and fishing were at the top. Many seasons were spent in Potter and Clearfield Counties in PA with family and friends.
His front door was always open for those who wished to stop in for a visit and every child knew about his stash of candy by his chair.
A WWII veteran, he will be interred with military honors in Delaware Veterans Memorial Park on Nov. 1, 2019 at 11 am with a luncheon to follow at Cherry Hill United Methodist Church in Elkton, MD.
In lieu of flowers, consider plants or items for a memorial garden planned to honor Russ and Norma.
For condolences, please visit, www.crouchfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.