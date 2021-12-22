PORT DEPOSIT — Russell Lee Dye, 86 years, of Port Deposit, MD, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, December 19, 2021 at home surrounded by his family. Born September 17, 1935 in Swords Creek, VA, he was the son of the late Dennis (Plug) and Vada Marie Breedlove Dye.
Russell was formerly employed by Henkels & McKoy for 43 years as a tree surgeon. He later went on to work for the Asplundh Tree Expert, Co.
Russell enjoyed sitting at the Port Deposit river talking to friends, going to gospel/bluegrass singing, mowing lawns, checking up on his boys at their job sites to make sure they were doing their jobs right, showing his skills of dropping large trees right on the X, spending time with his family, and showing his love.
Russell is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Mary J. Keys Dye of Port Deposit, MD; sons, Robert Dye of Charlestown, MD, J. Wade Dye (Robin) of Colora, MD, Jack Dye (Crystal) of Colora, MD, Thomas Dye (Debbie) of Rising Sun, MD, and R. Timothy Dye (Christy) of Rising Sun, MD; daughter, Beth Sexton (Gregory) of Rising Sun, MD; grandchildren, Amy Dye, Lance Dye, Dustin Dye, Tommy Dye, Jr., Ryan Dye, Jacob Dye, Mattison Dye, Kasey Sexton, Natalie Sexton, and Nathan Sexton; great grandchildren, Mackenzie, Colton, Breanna, Deegan, and Tommy III; and brother, Roger Dye of Rising Sun, MD.
In addition to his parents, Russell was preceded in death by his sister, Nila Perkins Connor; brother, Lewis Dye; and grandson, Donald Gordon Dye.
If your heart feels lead, make a donation to your church in memory of Russell Dye and say a special prayer for peace and comfort in the new year.
Funeral services are scheduled for Monday, December 27, 2021, 1 PM, at the Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., of Perryville, MD. Visitation for family and friends will be held Monday, December 27, 2021, 11 AM until 1 PM, at the funeral home prior to the funeral service. Pastor Wendell Pell of the Family Restoration Church of Peach Bottom, PA, will officiate. Interment will be in West Nottingham Cemetery, Colora, MD.
Arrangements By Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., Perryville, MD
