NOTTINGHAM, PA — Ruby Louise Taylor of Nottingham, PA, age 86, passed away Wednesday, May 26, 2021. She was born in Lancaster, PA on August 24, 1934 to the late Paul P. Hawthorne and Luella M. (Church) Hawthorne.
Ruby was a people person who loved to talk to her friends and family on the phone. She loved to take care of people and animals. Ruby liked to keep busy with her daily routine of cooking, cleaning and doing the laundry. In her free time Ruby would go shopping or read the Bible. She was a member of various churches in her lifetime, most recently the Community Bible Fellowship Church in Oxford, PA.
Ruby is survived by her daughter, Mary Lander and her husband Barry of Nottingham, PA; son of her heart, W. Don Brady and his wife Jin of Rising Sun, MD; four grandchildren: Tom Lander and his wife Mandy, Mark Lander both of Nottingham, PA, Sean Brady of Rising Sun, MD and Kiona Brady of Nebraska; great-grandchild Gabriel Lander of Nottingham, PA and brother, Paul Hawthorne, Jr.
In addition to her parents, Ruby was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 58 years, Freeman Taylor; two brothers: Donald and Charles Hawthorne; and three sisters: Gladys Kauffman, Anna Carter and Shirley Mendez.
A celebration of Ruby’s life will be held at 11:00 am on Thursday, June 3, 2021 at R.T. Foard Funeral Home, 111 S. Queen St., Rising Sun, MD 21911, where family and friends may begin visiting at 10:00 am. Burial will follow at Fremont Cemetery. To send online condolences, please visit www.rtfoard.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.