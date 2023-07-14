JACKSONVILLE — (Hipkins) Ruby Sandra "Sandy" Tamargo, eighty-three of Charlestown, MD passed away on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Mayo Clinic Jacksonville, FL. Born in Havre de Grace, MD on August 26, 1939, she was the 3rd child to Marian Elizabeth (Robinson) and Wilbur Hipkins of Port Deposit, MD.
Sandy served Cecil County proudly as the Register of Wills, and Chief Deputy. She retired after 20 years from the State of Maryland. She was a proud volunteer paramedic with Charlestown Fire Company and member of the Cecil County League of Women's Voters. Retiring to care for her disabled husband, she devoted 16 years, until his death on February 9, 2015, as caregiver.
Preceded in death by her parents, siblings Gary Hipkins and Carolyn "Chickie" Baublitz (Lee), husband, Alfred Sandy Tamargo, Jr., son Kenneth Antonio Tamargo, and grandson, Kenneth Antonio Tamargo, Jr.
A Celebration of Life is Saturday, July 22, 2023, Charlestown Fire Company 307 Market Street, Charlestown, MD 2:00-5:00PM. Please wear bright colors; shades of orange favored.
Sandy is survived by her sister, Edith Gail Mayse (Tivis "Tim") of Port Deposit, MD, sister-in-law, Avanelle Hipkins of Rising Sun, MD; children, Alfred Sandy Tamargo, III, (Joyce) of Charlestown, MD, daughter-in-law, Janet of Houtzdale, PA, daughter, Dr. Robi Tamargo (Jim Hughes) of Jacksonville, Florida; grandchildren Alfred Tamargo, IV (Pamela) of North East, MD; Katie Smart of Houtzdale, PA, Michael Tamargo (Sandra) Port Deposit, MD, Audrey Hughes (Nick Macia) of New Jersey, and Riley Hughes (Bay Halloran) of New York, NY; her 6 great grandchildren and one great-great granddaughter; and generations of nieces & nephews.
The Tamargo family respectfully requests Cecil County Government and Fire Departments fly flags at half-staff the week preceding the Celebration.
Sandy would be honored if mutual aid fire departments were to send rescue or fire apparatus to parade through Charlestown at 2:00 PM on Saturday, July 22, to recognize the entire family's years of dedicated service.
Flowers, letters, or cards of condolence accepted at the Tamargo Family Home - 333 Market Street, Charlestown, MD 21914 to arrive by July 21 for sharing at the July 22, 2023, Celebration.
Donations accepted in her honor in care of her daughter & executor of her estate, Dr. Robi E. Tamargo, via Zelle (703-400-5425), CashApp ($RobiTamargo), or to 13500 Sutton Park Drive, S. Suite 203 Jacksonville, FL 32224. Dr. Tamargo will distribute donations in accordance with Mrs. Tamargo's last wishes.
