PORT DEPOSIT — Rozanne N. Williams, 68 years, of Port Deposit, MD, passed away Friday, September 11, 2020. Born May 28, 1952 in Havre de Grace, MD, she was the daughter of the late Earl H. and Dorothy Borgness Nickle.
Rozanne was employed as a Registered Nurse by the University of Maryland Harford Memorial Hospital of Havre de Grace, MD.
Rozanne is survived by her loving husband of 38 years, Christopher Williams of Port Deposit, MD; son, Zachery Nickle; brother, Jim Nickle; and sister, Nancy Gault.
The family requests memorial contributions be made to the Maryland Food Bank in care of Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., P.O. Box 766, Perryville, MD 21903-0766.
Funeral services will be private.
Arrangements By Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., Perryville, MD
