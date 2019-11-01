EARLEVILLE — Roy A. Carpenter, Jr. 85 of Earleville, MD passed away on October 30, 2019 at home surrounded by his loving family.
Mr. Carpenter was born on December 9, 1933, son of the late Roy A. Carpenter, Sr. and Grace Louise Craig Carpenter. He was a lifetime resident of Earleville, working as a farmer and owner of standard bred race horses. He and his brother have operated Carpenter Brothers since 1965. Roy has lived on Blythewood Farm since 1962, working for David McQueen until he and his brother purchased the farm in 1996.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by a son Charles A. Carpenter in 1970.
Mr. Carpenter is survived by his wife of 62 years, Catherine Barcus Carpenter; 3 children, Constance S. Przybylek (Jack) of Bear, DE, Roy W. Carpenter (Susan) and Catherine L. Rehfuss (John) both of Earleville; a brother Curtis Carpenter of Earleville; 3 grandchildren, John and Monica Rehfuss and Courtney Carpenter and a great-granddaughter, Abigael Bristow.
A viewing will be held on Monday, November 4 from 9:30 to 11:00 am in the Galena Funeral Home of Stephen L. Schaech, 118 W. Cross St. Galena, MD, where funeral service will begin at 11 am. Burial in Zion Cemetery, Cecilton, MD.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be offered to Amedisys Hospice, 107 Chesapeake Blvd., Suite 134, Elkton, MD. 21921
