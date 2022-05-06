CHESAPEAKE CITY — Rosemary "Lizzie" Kelly (82) of Chesapeake City, passed away on May 2, 2022. Born on February 13, 1940, she was the daughter of the late John J. and Miriam Z (nee, Jack) Murphy and the devoted wife of the late Marshall R. Kelly. Lizzie made a career of Accounting and Bookkeeping, until retiring from The Bridal & Tuxedo Shop of Newark, DE. She enjoyed dancing, trips to the beach, gardening and playing games. She especially enjoyed the company of friends and family. Her family remembers her as quite the "Social Butterfly". She was a faithful member of St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church where she served as a Eucharistic Minister. Lizzie also served as a volunteer with the Lions Club and the C.C.E.A. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her. Lizzie is survived by her 6 children: Mario D. Moretti of Wallingford, PA, Marshall R. Kelly (Debbie) of Glenolden, PA, Mimi Perlingiero (Steve) of Aston, PA, Rozan M. Burns (Jim) of Elkton MD, Robin M. Embleton (Joe) of Elkton, MD, Debbie Escalet of Port Matilda, PA; 13 grandchildren: Caitlin, Brittany, Joe, Audrey. Colleen, Ryan, Danielle, Emily, Maddy, Nick, Sophie, Zach, Myles and 6 great-grandchildren. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, May 11 from 6 pm to 8 pm at the R. T. Foard Funeral Home - 318 George Street, Chesapeake City, MD. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, May 12 at 10 am at St Rose of Lima Catholic Church - 301 Lock Street, Chesapeake City, MD. Burial will be in St. Rose of Lima Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Chesapeake City Ecumenical Association (C.C.E.A.) 227 Basil Ave, Chesapeake City, MD 21915.
