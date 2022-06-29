CHESAPEAKE CITY — Rose Marie Thomas, 91 of Hollywood Beach, Chesapeake City, MD, passed away surrounded by her loving family on June 25, 2022
Rose Marie was born on April 12, 1931, daughter of the late Charles B and Ivy Plant Campbell. She was born and raised in Still Pond and was a graduate of Chestertown High School. She married William H. Lusby and they raised 5 children until his passing in 1970. In 1976 she married Myron L 'Bud' Thomas and moved to Hollywood Beach where they enjoyed their view of the Elk River.
Rose Marie was a former member of the Betterton VFC Ladies Auxiliary, and a Cub Scout Leader. She also enjoyed bowling with a Kent & Queen Anne's League, watching game shows and word find puzzles.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her 1st husband of 17 years William H. Lusby, her 2nd husband of 29 years, Bud Thomas, a son Thomas Atwell Mench and 2 sisters Anna Schaeffler and Jeanette George.
Mrs. Thomas is survived by her children William H. 'Herbie' Lusby, Jr. (Pattie) of Still Pond, Charles Lusby (Franny) of Salisbury, Joseph Lusby of Hollywood Beach and Dian Lusby Truitt (Walter) of Elkton: 3 sisters, Ester Minner of Florida, Dian Durham of Harrington, DE and Holly Wiltbank of Jasper, IN; 9 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren.
A viewing will be held on Tuesday, July 5 from 12pm to 1pm at the Galena Funeral Home of Stephen L. Schaech, 118 W. Cross St. Galena, MD, where funeral service will begin at 1pm. Burial will be held privately by family in Still Pond Cemetery.
Memorials may be offered to Amedisys Hospice, 107 Chesapeake Blvd. Suite 134, Elkton, MD 21921.
To plant a tree in memory of Rose Thomas as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
