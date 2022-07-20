ELKTON, MD — Rose A. Perrone, age 93, passed away at home on Wednesday, July 13, 2022. She was born on October 10, 1928 in Brooklyn NY, and lived there until moving to Elkton MD in 2000.
Upon graduating from high school, Rose worked as a seamstress then as a homemaker to her growing family. She later returned to work for Home Insurance Company in Lower Manhattan. She volunteered as an Election Worker in Brooklyn and later at Union Hospital in Elkton cuddling newborns. Rose enjoyed crocheting, mysteries, cookbooks, birdwatching, decorating, holidays, and spending time with her grandchildren. She continued close contact with her large extended family in NY/NJ after her move to MD. Rose spent many happy later years with new friends introduced by Mimi Irwin by joining the Cecil Women's Club, Garden Club and Red Hatters.
Rose was predeceased by her husband, Cornelius "Red" Perrone; her parents, Ralph and Angelina Capozzoli; and her sister, Josephine McDonagh. Survivors include her children, John Perrone (Carol Redden) of Hillsborough NJ; Emily Falone (James), Carol Cummings (William), and Joseph Perrone (Jennifer) all of Elkton MD; grandchildren, Anthony, Linda, Jimmy, Michael, Ryan, Stephanie, Juliana, Jemma and great grandchildren, James Augustine and Olympia.
The family expresses sincere gratitude for the loving care provided by Amedisys hospice and the entire healthcare team especially Chris, Kelsey, Carol, Tracy, Megan, Dinah and Kristin.
Visitation will be held 10:00 am on Monday, July 25, 2022 at the Immaculate Conception Roman Catholic Church, 454 Bow St., Elkton, MD followed by the celebration of the Mass of the Christian Burial at 11:00 am. Interment immediately following in Immaculate Conception Roman Catholic Cemetery, 1965 Singerly Road, Elkton MD. To send online condolences, please visit www.rtfoard.com.
In remembrance of Rose's life, the family asks that any charitable donations be made to her favorite charity: St. Joseph's Indian School, 1301 North Main Street, Chamberlain, SD 57325, 800-341-2235 saintjosephs@stjo.org.
