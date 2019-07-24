ELKTON — Rose Ann Thomas, 88 years, of Elkton, MD, passed away Sunday, July 21, 2019 in Aberdeen, MD. Born June 30, 1931 in Port Deposit, MD, she was the daughter of the late Jefferson and Annie Boyd.
Rose was employed as line operator at Bata Shoe in Abingdon, MD. She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Shawn P. and Laura Thomas of Aberdeen, MD, and sister, Patricia Johnson of Florida; six grandchildren and two great grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, Rose was preceded in death by her husband, Ham Jefferson Thomas; daughter, Georgia Goeller; sons, Gregory and Carl Thomas; sisters, Jean Blakeley and Dorothy Nickle; and brothers, Benjamin and Milton Boyd.
Funeral services are scheduled for Monday, July 29, 2019, 11AM, at the Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., of Perryville, MD. Visitation for family and friends will be held Sunday, July 28, 2019, 6 PM until 8 PM, at the funeral home. Pastor Michael A. Caldwell will officiate. Interment will be in Bel Air Memorial Gardens, Bel Air, MD.
Arrangements By Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., Perryville, MD
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.