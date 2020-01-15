CECILTON —Rose Ann Klevis, age 64, of Cecilton, MD, passed away on Friday, January 10, 2020. Born in Coatsville, PA on June 24, 1955, she was the daughter of the late Russell Pyott and Mary (Malatesta) Pyott.
She is survived by her daughters, Kathleen R. Klevis and Rachael A. Klevis; granddaughter Davina M. Klevis; siblings, Patricia Billingham, Eva Watts, Barbara Runner and Russell Pyott as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
A celebration of Rose’s life will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at St. Stephens Episcopal Church 10 Glebe Rd, Earlville, MD 21919. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Rose’s honor may be made payable to:
COPD Foundation, 3300 Ponce De Leon Blvd, Miami, FL 33134
PHONE: 1-866-731-2673 EXT. 387
