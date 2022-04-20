ELKTON, MD — Rosalinda Wepf McWilliams, age 86, entered into rest on Saturday, April 16, 2022.
Mrs. McWilliams was born in Bronx, NY, on May 19, 1935. She graduated from Bergenfield High School, Bergenfield, NJ, in 1953.
She was the wife of the late Dr. Thomas G. McWilliams, Jr.
Mrs. McWilliams started a long elementary teaching career in West Virginia, specializing in reading and music. After moving to Maryland in 1981, she worked at Thiokol Corporation, before resuming her teaching career with Cecil County Elementary Schools, first as a substitute teacher, and then again with music education.
Mrs. McWilliams shared her beautiful voice with the Immaculate Conception Church Choir. She enjoyed traveling and caring for several horses she had over the years.
Mrs. McWilliams will be missed by her sisters, Sonia Hadyk, Syracuse, NY, and Marlene Wepf (Terrell Manyak), Cooper City, FL; son Albert Wepf McWilliams (Andrea), Macon GA; daughters, Rosalinda Marie McWilliams, Nashua, NH, and Eliza "Lisa" Ridgely McWilliams, Elkton, MD; granddaughters, Ann Marie Montgomery (Derek), North East, MD, and Melissa Halligan (Shawn), Bel Air, MD; and great-grandchildren, Morgan and Ophelia Montgomery.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m., Thursday, April 21, 2022, at Immaculate Conception Church, 455 Bow Street, Elkton, MD, where visitation will held from 9:30 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. in the church chapel. Burial will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church Cemetery, Bushwood, MD.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Immaculate Conception Church at the above address.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.