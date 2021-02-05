SARASOTA, FL — Rosalie Fleming Ward, 83 of Sarasota Florida passed away peacefully at home with her surviving son and daughter-in-law, Douglas and LuAnn Ward by her side on Monday evening, February 1, 2021. Before her passing, Rosalie was visited by several friends, family and her church family. Surviving are grandsons Jeremy, Matthew, Austin and Tyler Ward and great grandsons Travis and Carson Ward. Also surviving are her sisters Rhonda (Judy) Keene, spouse HM and Juanita Childress. Also surviving is her brother Phillip, spouse Janice, sister-in-law Nora Ward Stacey and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by Tracy Lonzo Ward, her spouse of 60 years, sons Randall and David Ward, brothers Archie, Buford and Stanley Fleming. Rosalie retired as a toll collector from the State of Maryland where they resided in Cecil County and then retired to Sarasota more than 20 years ago. Burial services will be private. Donations may be made to: Tri-Par Covenant Church PO Box 6150 Bradenton, Florida 34281.
Friends may send condolences to the family at www.toalebrothers.com.
