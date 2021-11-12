RISING SUN — Ronnie Lee Ratledge, 59 years, of Rising Sun, MD, passed away Monday, November 8, 2021 in the Christiana Hospital of Newark, DE. Born November 6, 1962 in Havre de Grace, MD, he was the son of Carol Lee Tharp Whitt and the late Johnny Lee Ratledge.
Ronnie was a self-employed handyman and is survived by his son, Jonathan Louis Ratledge; daughter, Brittany Lee Ratledge; mother, Carol Lee Tharp Whitt; and brother, Mickey Ratledge and wife, Niki.
Funeral services are scheduled for Saturday, November 13, 2021, 12 Noon, at the Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., of Perryville, MD. Visitation for family and friends will be held Saturday, November 13, 2021, 11 AM until 12 Noon, at the funeral home prior to the funeral service. Rev. David Burke of the Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church of Colora, MD, will officiate. Interment will be private.
Arrangements By Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., Perryville, MD
