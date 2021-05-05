NORTH EAST, MD — Ronnie Lee Griffith, 64, of North East, MD, passed away Saturday, May 1, 2021, after a courageous battle with cancer. Born in Elkton, MD, on May 23, 1956, he was the son of the late Robert and Verna Lance Griffith.
Mr. Griffith was employed as a maintenance technician for the Town of North East.
Survivors include his beloved wife, Jodi Bryant-Griffith; sons, Matthew Griffith (Erin), Wilmington, DE, and Lucas Griffith, North East, MD; grandson, Jay Griffith; sister, Margie DeBoard, North East, MD; brother-in-law, Chris Bryant (Becky), Street, MD; and numerous nieces, nephews, and close friends.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Bobby Griffith, Gail Wilson, and Neva Rhoades.
Services will be private.
