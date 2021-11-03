MOUNTAIN CITY, TN — Ronnie Edward Dunn, age 75, of Mountain City, TN passed away on October 30, 2021 at the Mountain City Care Center. He was born in Johnson County, TN on October 2, 1946 to the late Edward Paul Dunn and Radell McCoy Dunn. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Kathy Sue Forrester Dunn; sons, Frankie Edward Dunn and Joseph "Joe" Dunn; sisters, Shirley Sheets, Peggy Barton, Patsy Forrester, Evelyn Sewell; brothers, Danny Dunn, Hobert Dunn and Gino Dunn.
Ronnie was a union carpenter for many years and after retiring back to Tennessee he was known to be a handy man. He loved being outdoors, running hound dogs, hunting and fishing. Ronnie especially loved visiting family and spending time with them all. He served in United States Marines in Vietnam from 1966-1969. Ronnie attended Calvary Baptist Church.
Those left to cherish his memories include his daughter, Katherine Renee Proffitt and husband Jack; grandchildren, Aron Freeman and wife Danielle, Ashtin Rhymer and husband Anthony, Lexie Proffitt; great-grandchildren, A.J. Freeman, Easton Freeman and Kasen Rhymer; brother-in-law, Rodney Sewell; several nieces, nephews and cousins.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday November 3, 2021 from 1-2 p.m. at Mountain City Funeral Home with funeral service to follow with Pastors, Steven Spencer and Mack Arnold, Jr. officiating. Pallbearers will be Jack Proffitt, Aron Freeman, Anthony Rhymer, Eric Ward, Ethan Ward and Chris Forrester. Honorary pallbearers are Rodney Sewell, Bob Sutton, Charles Osborne and Doug Forrester. Graveside service will follow from the Phillippi Cemetery with Military Honors to be accorded by Johnson County Honor Guard.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.