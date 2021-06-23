CHARLESTOWN — Ronald Warren Edwards, 86 yrs, of Charlestown, MD, passed away peacefully on June 18, 2021 surrounded by his loving family. Born on February 19, 1935 in Elkton, MD, he was the son of Bayne Edwards and Edna Johnson.
Ron was a veteran of the U.S. Army and served in the Delaware National Guard and a graduate of the University of Delaware with a degree in Civil Engineering. He worked for Thiokol, Hexcel and National Vulcanized Fibers before he retired to his farm and care of the historic homes that he and his wife lovingly renovated. He was a member of West Nottingham Presbyterian Church where he served as an Elder.
Ron is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Audrey Sprenkle Edwards, daughters Kimberly Loman (Alan) and Pamela Mahan (Richard), three grandsons, Matt, Ben, and Nate Loman, and one great granddaughter, Reagan Loman.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to West Nottingham Presbyterian Church in care of Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., P.O. Box 766, Perryville, MD 21903-0766.
A memorial service has been scheduled for Thursday, June 24, 2021, 11 AM, at the West Nottingham Presbyterian Church of Colora, MD. A visitation will be held Thursday, June 24, 2021, 10:30 AM until 11 AM, at the church prior to the memorial service. Rev. Kristin Reinhold of the West Nottingham Presbyterian Church will officiate. Interment will be in West Nottingham Cemetery, Colora, MD.
Arrangements By Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., Perryville, MD
