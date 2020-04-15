ELKTON, MD — Ronald Scatchard Hammond, 80, of Elkton, MD, passed away Tuesday, March 31, 2020. Born in Oxford, PA, on January 5, 1940, he was the son of the late Ernest and Katherine Lindecamp Hammond.
A veteran of the U.S. Army from 1962-1964, Mr. Hammond retired from the Chrysler Corporation, Newark, DE, as a material handler. He enjoyed bowling, stamp collecting, and woodworking. Mr. Hammond was also a member of the Moose Lodge #851, Elkton, MD.
Survivors include his wife of 46 years, Ethel W. Brown Hammond; children, Ronald S. Hammond, Jr. (Sherry), Independence, VA, Jacqueline Crowe (Greg), Marion, VA, Donald Hammond (Jennifer), Fort Washington, MD, and Jeffrey Hammond (Jessica), Elkton, MD; grandchildren, Amanda Hammond, Kristy Hammond Smith, Amber Hammond Jones, Shawn Hammond, Jordan Parker, Katherine Hammond, Leighanne Hammond, and Conrad Hammond; 4 great grandchildren and siblings, George Hammond, Lake Placid, FL, and Virginia Poff, Oxford, PA.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Hammond was preceded in death by his sister, Patricia Ross, and a grandson, Corey Hammond.
Memorial service with military honors will be held at a later date.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.