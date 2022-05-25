RISING SUN, MD — Ronald (Ron) Maurice Thompson passed away on April 27th, 2022, surrounded by family. He is survived by sons, Chad Thompson (wife, Nicole), Brad Thompson (wife, Sheena), Brian Thompson (wife, Missi); grandchildren, Paulina Thompson, Jessica Holmes, Justin Chadwick, Matthew Jenis, Jacob Jenis, Tristan Jenis; brother-in-law, Richard Rolfe; niece, Beth Brock (Husband, Bobby); two nephews, Danny Stubbs (wife, Kathy) and Stephen Stubbs (wife, Lynne); and many other extended family members. He is preceded in death by his wife of 53 years, Suzanne Wesley Thompson; sister, Shirley Rolfe; mother, Daisy Gertrude Dubree; and father, Maurice Streett Thompson
Ronald was born in York, Pennsylvania on January 26, 1945; and while his preschool years were spent in Fawn Grove Pennsylvania, he spent most of the rest of his life living in Rising Sun, Maryland. Ronald was a graduate of Rising Sun High School, The University of Maryland at College Park, and Washington College. After graduation, Ronald worked for Cecil County Public Schools for 44 years teaching in the behavioral and social sciences and served as an Adjunct Professor at Cecil College (Cecil Community College) for over 45 years. In addition to teaching, Ronald was the owner of Town and Country Pools, a side business where he and several of his teaching buddies (a.k.a. "The Pool Crew") would work their summer vacations installing Fox Pools during the 70s and 80s. Additionally, he maintained a small counseling practice from his home where he counseled countless members of his community for over four decades. In addition to his service in public education and mental health, Ronald served his community as a member of the Lions Club and as a member of Janes United Methodist Church.
Ron (as he was known to many) was a dedicated husband, father, son, and brother. From purchasing his first home on Main Street to start a family with his newly wedded wife, to building a home with her on "The Ridge" to accommodate their growing family, to caring for his aging mother and special needs sister and brother-in-law, Ron worked tirelessly to materially provide for them all. But even though Ron worked day and night through most of his life, he was an ever-present father and husband for his sons and wife. He would commonly cook meals for the family and would be sure to attend his boys' events, and he was always there to care for his wife when she was ill. His boys have fond memories of their Dad: going on adventures with them during vacations to the beach where he would build "pools" for them in the sand; him actively playing with them when they were small enough to be joyfully thrown in the air and back into his arms; him making up a weekly special holiday called "Fun Shine Saturday" where he would make popcorn for breakfast and watch cartoons with them; him treating the family on frequent outings to get pizza and to go to the movies; and him always being a presence at every major event in their lives until the very end. To them, he was not only their father but also their "buddy," their "pal," and their "friend."
In retirement, Ron enjoyed spending time with friends and family. He enjoyed going on overnight baseball trips with his childhood buddies, going on long "trash runs" with his retired teaching friends, and visiting his sons' families in their homes, near and far. He enjoyed spending time in his home on "The Ridge" with his dog watching wild birds on his deck, reading nonfiction books on psychology, and listening to classical music.
He was a father to three, but a father-figure to many. He was admired by hundreds (if not thousands) who knew him for his talents in teaching and for the depth of his mind. But he was loved by many more for the gentleness of his soul and the fullness of his heart.
A Memorial Service will be held on Sunday, June 5th at 1:00 p.m. at R.T. Foard Funeral Home. Located at 111 S. Queen Street, Rising Sun, MD 21911. Doors will open at 12:00 p.m.
Ronald's family has established the Ronald Thompson Endowed Scholarship for the Behavioral and Social Sciences. It is their wish that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to fund this endowment so that Ron can continue to help students for decades to come. Checks may be payable to Cecil College Foundation and sent to, 1 Seahawk Drive, North East, MD 21901 or you may donate online, www.cecil.edu/donate.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.