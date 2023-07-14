NORTH EAST — Ronald Lee Taylor, 78, of North East, MD passed away Friday, July 7, 2023. Born in Wilmington, DE on May 2, 1945, he was the son of the late Vincent and Susie Lum Taylor.
A veteran of the U.S. Army National Guard, Mr. Taylor retired from W.L. Gore and Associates - Appleton North, where he had been a plant manager. He was very active with the North East VFW - 2067, and had served as a deacon at Baldwin United Methodist Church, Elk Mills, MD. He enjoyed researching ancestry, studying history, and trips to Amish country. Mr. Taylor also published a book written by his father, "Sassafras Neck - A Special Place in Time".
Survivors include his daughter, Amanda Schoenbeck, Newark, DE; grandson, Adam Schoenbeck, and siblings, Vincent L. Taylor (Iris), Cecilton, MD and Susan Reed (Ken), Chesapeake City, MD, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral service will be held at 2 PM, Monday, July 17, 2023, at Hicks Home for Funerals, 103 W. Stockton St., Elkton, MD where visitation will begin at 1 p.m. Interment will be in Bethel Cemetery, Chesapeake City, MD.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to North East VFW - 6027, 815 Turkey Point Road, North East, MD 21901.
