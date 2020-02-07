NOTTINGHAM, PA —Ronald Lee Pyle, 54, of Nottingham, PA, passed away on January 28, 2020 after a battle with a short illness. Ronnie was born at Harford Memorial Hospital on January 23, 1966. He is survived and will be missed by his mother, Carol Pyle; a sister, Kimberly Romig; a nephew, Christopher Romig; all of Nottingham, PA; a son, Josh Moudy of New Mexico; and aunts Gail Pyle of Havre De Grace, MD and Nora of Florida. Ronnie is preceded in death by his father Frank Pyle.
In 1984, Ronnie Graduated from Harford Vo-tech. Shortly after, in the mid 1980’s, Ronnie served in the United States Army. Ronnie greatly enjoyed spending time with family and friends, as well as watching NASCAR and the Baltimore Ravens. Ronnie also had a passion for motorcycles and fishing. Ronnie was always proud of his hard work and enjoyed helping feed the local motorcycle community on the weekends. Ronnie was a long time mason with Bricklayers & Allied Craftworkers Union of Local 12.
A celebration of Ronnie’s life will be held at 11:00 A.M. to 2:00 P.M. on February 15, 2020 from Conowingo Baptist Church, 151 Rock Springs Rd, Conowingo, MD 21918.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.