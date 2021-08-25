ELKTON, MD — Ronald Lane Ohrel, Sr., age 75, of Elkton, MD, passed away Tuesday, August 24, 2021. Born in Elkton on October 9, 1945, he was the son of the late George and Miriam Carlton Ohrel.
A U.S. Navy veteran of the Vietnam War, Mr. Ohrel had worked as a cable splicer for C&P Telephone/Bell Atlantic/Verizon for over 35 years. His family will retain fond memories of Elvis Christmas songs, war movies, Knights of Columbus softball, gardening, Little League baseball, and him always being there for our track meets. History was made on November 12, 2010 when he bowled a perfect game. Following retirement, he and Nancy enjoyed traveling.
Survivors include his wife of 52 years, Nancy Guns Ohrel; sons, Ronald Ohrel, Jr. (Sara), Elkton, MD, Christopher Ohrel (Christin), Waxhaw, NC, Jeffrey Ohrel (Kristen), Harrisburg, NC, and James Ohrel (Marjory), Plainsboro, NJ; grandchildren, Rachel, Rebecca, Paul, Ian, and Nora Ohrel; siblings, Barbara Lum, Chesapeake City, MD, and Jack Ohrel, and numerous relatives.
Mr. Ohrel leaves behind a loving family and several dependents at Walts Tavern who will raise a can of Busch Light in his honor.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Ohrel was preceded in death by Jack Lum and Margarita Ohrel.
Funeral service will be held at 11 AM, Saturday, August 28, 2021, at Hicks Home for Funerals, 103 W. Stockton Street, Elkton, MD 21921, with visitation beginning at 9 AM. Interment with military honors will be in Immaculate Conception Cemetery. Masks highly recommended.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Elkton VFW 8175, or to Elkton Moose Lodge #851, in care of Hicks Home for Funerals at the above address.
