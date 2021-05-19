MIDDLETOWN, DE — Ronald L. Carroll, 86 of Middletown, DE passed away peacefully at his home on May 12, 2021.
Ronald was a graduate of Elkton High School, Class of ‘52.
Ronald served in the Air Force and was honorably discharged in 1957. He retired from VPI/Mirrex, Delaware City.
He was an avid Baltimore Orioles, Colts, and Ravens fan.
Ronald was preceded in death by two brothers, Robert Carroll, and Miller Carroll, two sisters, Margaret George, and Irma Skrobot, one great grandson Bentley Tulenko, and several nieces and nephews.
He is survived by his wife Edith of 63 years, his three sons, Michael (Donna), Mark (Wendy), and Stephen (Nadine), six grandchildren, Jason (Amanda), David (Ashley), Kelsee Tulenko (Nick), Landon (Casey), Faith, and Autumn, six great grandchildren, sister-in-law Anna Wooleyhan, and several nieces, nephews, and was loved by all.
He was a member of St. Georges United Methodist Church, St. Georges, DE.
Services will be held on Saturday, May 22nd at the Connection Community Church, 4744 Summit Bridge Rd., Middletown, DE 19709. Viewing will be from 10-11 am, service will begin at 11am. Burial with military honors will be held privately at the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Bear, DE.
Contributions in Ronald’s memory can be sent to St. Georges UMC, P.O. Box 145, St. Georges, DE 19733.
