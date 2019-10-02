RISING SUN — Ronald Ewart Black, age 90 of Rising Sun, MD passed away on September 29, 2019. He was born on July 22, 1929 in Burlington, NC to the late Paul Ritchie Black and Thames (Apple) Black.
Ronald graduated from Elon High School in North Carolina and later studied at Elon College where he received his AB degree. He furthered his education by obtaining his Master’s Degree in Music from Columbia University in New York City and a Master’s Degree in Education and additional graduate credits from Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore, Maryland.
He started his teaching career in music in North Carolina and then moved to Rising Sun where he taught at Rising Sun Middle and High School for 11 years. While there, he directed many musicals including: Oklahoma, Carousel, South Pacific, Music Man, The Sound of Music, and Bye, Bye Birdie. He left the Cecil County Public School System at the end of the 1969 school year to teach at Cecil College for 27 years and retired in 1996 as Professor Emiratis.
He taught part time at West Nottingham Academy and directed many different church choirs throughout his career. He also sang at many weddings, funerals, church services, and banquets. He was a long-time member of Janes United Methodist Church.
He loved watching his daughters, Robyn and Jennifer play softball, taking his daughter, Stephanie to the college with him, attending all of his grandchildren’s events, visiting with his great granddaughters, and watching sports on TV. He was an avid fan of Elon and North Carolina State football.
Ronald is survived by his wife, Carole A. Black; daughters: Robyn Yearsley (Jim) and Jennifer Black; granddaughters: Elizabeth Yearsley-Hoehn (Robert), Sarah Yearsley, and Abigail Philipp (Austin); great-granddaughters: Lydia Yearsley-Hoehn and Alice Yearsley-Hoehn; brothers: John (Carolyn), Michael “Mickey” (Betty); and many nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his daughter, Stephanie Ann; sisters: Betty and Doris; and brother, David.
A celebration of life for Ronald will be held on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Janes United Methodist Church, 213 North Walnut Street, Rising Sun, MD 21911. Family and friends may attend the visitation beginning at 9:30 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made payable to “Stephanie Ann Black Endowed Scholarship Fund” and sent in care of R.T. Foard Funeral Home, P.A.: P.O. Box 248, Rising Sun, MD 21911. To send an online condolence, please visit, www.rtfoard.com.
￼
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.