INDIANAPOLIS, IN — Ronald Edward Hicks, age 73, of Indianapolis, IN, formerly of Elkton, MD, passed away Sunday, December 26, 2021. Born in Easton, MD, on August 15, 1948, he was the son of the late Ralph E. and Ellanor Spence Hicks.
Ron was a proud veteran of the U.S. Air Force, having served as a Morse Code operator during the Vietnam War. Following his military service, he continued his education and graduated with a bachelor's degree in Business Administration from Wilmington College. Throughout his professional career, Ron received a master's degree in business management, and explored life and careers by moving to Texas, Pennsylvania, Alabama, and Indianapolis. He retired from the Veterans Administration as a procurement manager, and enjoyed retirement, watching sports, and playing golf. He loved with a huge heart and was always supportive of his family and friends. He will be missed by many.
Survivors include his daughter, Renee Hicks; sons, Kevin and Ethan Hicks; granddaughter, Kyra Hicks, whom he adored; and brother and sister-in-law, Don and Judy Hicks.
In addition to his parents, Ron was preceded in death by his infant son.
Funeral service with military honors will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, January 5, 2022, at Hicks Home for Funerals, 103 W. Stockton Street, Elkton, MD 21921, where visitation will begin at 10 a.m. Interment in Cherry Hill Methodist Cemetery, Cherry Hill, MD, will be private.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Singerly Fire Company, or to Tunnel to Towers Foundation, in care of the funeral home at the above address.
