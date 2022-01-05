ELKTON, MD — Ronald Edward Ayers, 85, of Elkton, MD passed away January 1, 2022. Born in Elkton on January 16, 1936, he was the son of the late Smith
Edward and Malva Wright Ayers.
A U.S Air Force veteran, Mr. Ayers had been property manager for estates of several Fair Hill, MD families. A Master of the Hounds at foxhunts in Fair Hill, he enjoyed foxhunting and was an outrider at the Fair Hill Races. He loved his family, especially his grandchildren and great grandchildren, and attended as many of their sporting events as possible.
Survivors include his wife of 60 years, Dolores Gregson Ayers; children, Kathy Fisher (Leroy), Landenberg, PA, Susan Sexton, Fair Hill, MD, Vicki Clark, Frankford, DE, and Sheri Luff (Matthew), Elkton, MD; grandchildren, James Secor, Jr., Leroy Fisher, III, Jacob Fisher, Kristina Fisher, Tyler Clark and Ryan Clark and great grandchildren, Sierra, Olivia, Adrienne and Jaylynn Secor, and Lucas Clark
In addition to his parents, Mr. Ayers was preceded in death by his sister, Betty Jo Kinney, and sons-in-law, Harry Clark, Sr. and Tom Sexton.
Private funeral service will be held at Hicks Home for Funerals, 103 West Stockton St., Elkton, 21921. Interment with military honors will follow in Immaculate Conception Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Amedisys Foundation or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in care of the funeral home at the above address.
