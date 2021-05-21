ELKTON — Ronald Cody Cummerford, 24, of Elkton, MD, passed away Monday May 17, 2021.
Born in Elkton, MD he was the son of the late James Ronald Cummerford and Rose Marie Hennessy.
Cody graduated from Elkton High School, class of 2014. He was the class clown and always kept people laughing with his jokes and impressions.
His two children Peyton and Willow Cummerford were the most important part of his life. He loved fishing, playing games with the kids, riding dirt bikes, the beach and spending time with family.
Cody was loved by so many people and will be dearly missed.
He is survived by his two children; three sisters, Jessica Davis of Clayton, DE, Star Hennessy of Havre de Grace, MD and Tiffany Cummerford of New Castle, DE; two nieces, Olivia Nunley and Caydence Righter; three nephews, William Yates, Gianni Ramos, Dontae Ferrara; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents and grandparents. He had special relationships with his grandmothers Jean Cummerford and Norma Stidoms.
Funeral services will be held at 12 noon Monday, May 24, 2021 at the Edward L. Collins, Jr. Funeral Home, Inc., 86 Pine St., Oxford, where friends and family may visit from 11 — 12 noon.
Interment will be in Oxford Cemetery with a celebration of life after.
Arrangements are being handled by the Edward L. Collins, Jr. Funeral Home, Inc. Oxford, PA. On-line condolences may be made at www.elcollinsfuneralhome.com.
