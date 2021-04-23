NORTH EAST — Ronald Clarence Barrow, Sr., 83 of North East, MD, passed away Tuesday, April 20, 2021 at home with his family by his side.
Born in Perryville, MD, on November 6, 1937, he was the son of the late Leonard Franklin Barrow and Helen Matilda (Hickman) Barrow.
Prior to his retirement, he worked as a heavy equipment operator. In his spare time, he enjoyed watching cowboy shows.
Ronald is survived by his wife of 63 years: Shirley Virginia (Kestner) Barrow; his children: Kathy Hodge (Brian) of Elkton, MD and Tammy Doyle (Dave) of North East, MD, Jason “Punkin” Barrow (Annie) of North East, MD; a brother: Robert Barrow; four grandchildren: Randi Grimm, Samantha Barrow, Seth Barrow and Danny Miller. He is also survived by seven great grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his son: Ronald C. Barrow, Jr.; and sisters: Janet Marie Barrow, Alice Delancey, Mary Delancey, Betty Spangler; and a brother: Leonard Barrow.
Funeral service, conducted by Rev. Greg Halsey will be held Sunday, April 25, 2021 at 2:00 pm at Crouch Funeral Home, P.A., 127 South Main Street, North East, MD, where visitation will begin at 1:00 pm.
