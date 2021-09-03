CONOWINGO — Ronald Hayes of Conowingo died on July 27, 2021. Ron was born in 1950 in Chester, Pennsylvania to Albert and Genevieve (Rzucidlo) Hayes. Ron attended Cheyney State College, where he studied education. He taught Industrial Arts at East High School in West Chester, Pennsylvania and home building at the Chesapeake Job Corps Center in Port Deposit, Maryland. He later worked for 23 years at J.M. Huber Corporation in Havre de Grace, first in maintenance and subsequently in engineering.
Ron never met a stranger: he talked to everyone, and loved sharing his knowledge and skills. He was unstintingly generous and always willing to help others. He delighted in all things mechanical--especially cars, which he collected, repaired, and discussed with enthusiasm. He could fix anything and was a passionate believer in doing things yourself.
Ron was preceded in death by his parents and elder brothers. He is survived by his wife Donna; son Matthew and his partner Fostin Cotchen; and son Michael and his wife Allison Schuessler. They and their family and friends will miss him greatly.
Please consider making a donation in his memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
To plant a tree in memory of Ronald Hayes as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.