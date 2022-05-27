RISING SUN — Ronald "Ron" Walter Brandl, age 77, of Rising Sun, MD, passed away on Saturday, May 21, 2022. He was born on July 15, 1944 in Newton, WI to the late Alfred Joseph Brandl and Florance Lorenz (Brandl).
Ron proudly served in the United States Army from 1962-1965. He then went on to work for Chrysler for thirty-five years before retiring. Ron enjoyed all nature and was a sportsman who loved fishing, hunting, and crabbing. He was very talented with his hands and crafted incredibly beautiful decoys. Ron was a proud member of the New Beginnings Church of the Cross. His greatest joy in life was spending time with his grandchildren and family. Ron will always be remembered for his outgoing personality and his ability to make friends everywhere he went.
Ron is survived by his wife, Ruth Ann Brandl; four children: Marvin Clark and his wife, Tina, Dale Sprout and his wife, Donna, David Sprout and his wife, Shona, Wayne Brandl and his wife, Jennifer; eleven grandchildren: Amanda, Matthew, Ronald, Bradley, Travis, Scott, Austin, Olivia, Ashlyn, Tiffany, and Mikey; one great-grandchild: Carstin; brother, Steve Brandl and his wife, Lisa; and two sisters: Mary Jean Lukes and Yvonne Babbs; and beloved dog, Mandy.
In addition to his parents, Ron was preceded in death by his sons, Robert Brandl and Randy Hall; daughter, Debra Clark; and sister, Janet Rappel.
A celebration of life will be held at 12:30 PM on Wednesday, June 1, 2022 at R.T. Foard Funeral Home, 111 South Queen Street, Rising Sun, MD 21911 where friends and family may begin visiting at 11:30 AM. Burial will be held privately. To send online condolences, please visit www.rtfoard.com.
