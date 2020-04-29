NORTH EAST — Ronald Barton (RC), 78, of North East, MD, passed away Friday, April 24, 2020 from heart failure. Born in Cleveland, VA, he was the son of Taze and Ethel Barton.
RC loved bluegrass and country music, and in his younger years had his own band, “RC and the Colas”. He loved watching sports, but most of all he loved spending time with family and friends. Always telling jokes, he made everyone smile. This was his special gift and he was loved by all who knew him and will be greatly missed.
RC is survived by his daughter, Joanne Connor (Mike) of Kennesaw, GA; two grandchildren, Brittany McDaniel (JR) of Bethlehem, GA and Chaney Connor, of Kennesaw, GA; and long time companion, Jerri Davis of Port Deposit. Six siblings: Ruth Cook, Bristol, VA, Sue Booher, Blountville, TN, Peggy Rasnake, North East, MD, Allie Musick, North East, MD, LD Barton (Vernie), Cleveland, VA and GB Barton, Lebanon, VA; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his children, Ronnie, Gary and Bonnie Sue; and siblings, AT Barton, Ella Wilson and Iva Nell Stevens.
A celebration of RC’s life will be held at a later date.
