PORTAGE, IN — Ron Murphy’s journey began in Yarrawonga, Australia 73 years ago and concluded in Portage, Indiana on Wednesday, June 24th. He was a fervently proud Australian happy to share his multiple opinions on American life, music, sports and politics while always living on his own terms. He leaves behind 3 Grandchildren (Will, Ryer, Vayle) who will very much miss their Poppy, 3 Stepsons (Pat, Chris, Corey), 2 Stepdaughter’s-in-law (Krista, Jillayne), a Brother-in-law (Bob), a Sister-in-law (Eileen), an Uncle-in-law (Chuck), an Aunt-in-law (Susan), many nieces and nephews and devoted Wife of 20+ years, Sharon Murphy. Ron was quick to make friends, human and animal alike, throughout his life’s adventures. We love you Ron, may you Rest In Peace. In lieu of flowers, we ask you to donate to one of the following charities in Ron’s memory: - Guardians of the Green Mile Animal Rescue (gotgm.org) - Catholic Charities of Wilmington, Delaware: (ccwilm.org) - Shriner’s Hospital of Chicago: (donate.lovetotherescue.org)
PORTAGE, IN — Ron Murphy’s journey began in Yarrawonga, Australia 73 years ago and concluded in Portage, Indiana on Wednesday, June 24th. He was a fervently proud Australian happy to share his multiple opinions on American life, music, sports and politics while always living on his own terms.
He leaves behind 3 Grandchildren (Will, Ryer, Vayle) who will very much miss their Poppy, 3 Stepsons (Pat, Chris, Corey), 2 Stepdaughter’s-in-law (Krista, Jillayne), a Brother-in-law (Bob), a Sister-in-law (Eileen), an Uncle-in-law (Chuck), an Aunt-in-law (Susan), many nieces and nephews and devoted Wife of 20+ years, Sharon Murphy. Ron was quick to make friends, human and animal alike, throughout his life’s adventures. We love you Ron, may you Rest In Peace.
In lieu of flowers, we ask you to donate to one of the following charities in Ron’s memory:
- Guardians of the Green Mile Animal Rescue (gotgm.org)
- Catholic Charities of Wilmington, Delaware: (ccwilm.org)
- Shriner’s Hospital of Chicago: (donate.lovetotherescue.org)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.