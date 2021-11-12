ELKTON — Rolland L. Berth, 71, of Clymon, Wisconsin. A resident of Elkton, Maryland went home to be with the Lord on November 8, 2021 after a long illness.
Born, July 11, 1950 in Plymouth, Wisconsin. Rolland served in U.S. Army as an orthopedic medic during the Vietnam era and stationed at Walter Reed Hospital in Washington, D.C. He graduated from Washington Bible College.
Rolland worked for Hewett Packard and then Agilent Technologies where he retired. He volunteered in many activities Glasgow Reformed Presbyterian Church. Later, He served with the Gideon's International in the Delaware chapter as a President and member. His favorite holiday was the 4th of July. He enjoyed reading to his children, making home-made bread and spending time with his family. He did not hesitate to strike up a conversation with a stranger and would shake their hand.
Rolland is survived by his wife, Carol Berth of 39 years of marriage of Elkton, MD; son, Michael Berth (wife Hannah and daughter Abigail) of North East, MD, daughter Sarah Shank (husband Timothy Shank and sons: Jasper and Elliot) of Lakewood, CO. Brothers Rodney Berth (wife Darlene) and Randall Berth. Rolland was preceded in death by his parents Leonard and Edith Berth.
