CHAPIN, SC — Roland Maxwell "Max" Mills of Chapin, SC, formerly of Jacksonville, FL, North East, MD, and Harrisburg, PA died August 3 at his home.
Born in Dover, DE, he was the son of the late Roland Maxwell Mills, Sr. and the late Mildred (Hickman) Mills.
Max was a graduate of Smyrna High School and the University of Delaware. A Physical Education major, he played soccer for the Blue Hens and was a proud brother of Alpha Tau Omega Fraternity. Following college, he served in the U. S. Coast Guard, leaving behind the rural farm life and developing a lifelong love of the water. He transitioned to a 35-year career with Bell of Pennsylvania which was highlighted by a term as an ambassador for the Telephone Pioneers of America.
Max is survived by his son, Mark of Harrisburg, PA and granddaughter, Whitney; daughter, Lynn (Richard) Rennebaum of Chapin, SC and grandsons, Jake (Ellen), Luke (Lily), and Josh; and daughter Lisa Lombardo of Seaford, VA and grandchildren, Dominic (Katherine), Matthew (Katie), Maggie, and Anna; and 5 great-grandchildren.
Max was predeceased by the love of his life for 64 years, Margaret Louise "Peggy" Kleckner Mills.
Max was especially proud of his associations with the Harrisburg Rotary Club and the Tri-County United Way. In his retirement, he enjoyed boating, woodcarving, crafting, tennis, golf, discussing current events, and tinkering in his man cave.
Visitation for family and friends will be at St. Mary Anne's Episcopal Church 315 South Main Street, North East, MD on Saturday, August 12 beginning at 11 am. A service, conducted by Father John Schaeffer, will be held following the visitation at noon.
Max was loved by many and will be greatly missed.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Lutheran Hospice, Midlands or St. Mary Anne's Episcopal Church.
